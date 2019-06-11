Tunity Adds Former ESPN Exec Bulgrin to Advisory Board

Tunity, an out-of-home TV analytics company, said it has added former ESPN research executive Artie Bulgrin to its advisory board.

The Tunity advisory board provides the Company’s leadership team with key insights and direction on industry best practices, measurement advancements, consumer behaviors, and client feedback.

“Artie’s deep experience leading network television research teams, working across viewing platforms, and providing key insights to valued partners makes him the perfect addition to the Tunity advisory board,” said Yaniv Davidson, co-founder and CEO of Tunity. “He shares our passion for measuring the extensive out-of-home viewing already taking place in today’s fragmented TV landscape making his counsel a key ingredient as we grow and tailor our unique offering.”

Bulgrin is currently executive VP of insights and strategy at MediaScience Inc. a lab-based research company. For 21 years until 2017, he was senior VP of global research and analytics at ESPN. Before that he was at ABC and Nielsen.

“Having worked on out-of-home measurement solutions for over 20 years I know how valuable these viewers are and how they extend the reach for advertisers, but effective measurement has always been a challenge,” said Bulgrin. “Tunity is a breakthrough technology that provides a valuable service to out-of-home viewers, while also capturing detailed data on viewing behavior. I am excited to join the advisory team and look forward to helping advance this service and its insights in the marketplace.”

Other members of the advisory board include: Pat McDonough, previously with Nielsen; Keith Reinhard, chairman emeritus of DDB Worldwide Communications Group; Tom Rogers, former head of TiVo, Primedia and NBC Cable and Alan Wurtzel, former president of research at NBCUniversal.