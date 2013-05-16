Tumulty Named EVP of Affiliate Relations at CBS

Elizabeth Tumulty has been named executive VP of affiliate

relations for the CBS Television Network.





She starts June 1 and will report to Diana Wilkin, president

of affiliate relations. Based in Los Angeles, Tumulty will work closely with

Wilkin on negotiating affiliation contracts and coordinating with the

affiliates board, among other things. She will also be the West Coast point

person on affiliate issues.





"I'm thrilled to have someone of Elizabeth's

professional caliber joining our team," said Wilkin. "Her business

acumen and vast knowledge of the inner workings of the affiliate-network

relationship make her well-suited to keep CBS and its affiliates at the

forefront of an always-evolving industry."





Tumulty comes from The CW, where she was executive VP of

network distribution, serving as the network's head of distribution and

affiliate relations when it launched in 2006. Tumulty's role grew to include

oversight of affiliate marketing, while she added several key CW Plus Network

responsibilities in 2012.





Prior to joining The CW, Tumulty was senior VP

of affiliate relations and communications for The WB Network.