Tumulty Named EVP of Affiliate Relations at CBS
Elizabeth Tumulty has been named executive VP of affiliate
relations for the CBS Television Network.
She starts June 1 and will report to Diana Wilkin, president
of affiliate relations. Based in Los Angeles, Tumulty will work closely with
Wilkin on negotiating affiliation contracts and coordinating with the
affiliates board, among other things. She will also be the West Coast point
person on affiliate issues.
"I'm thrilled to have someone of Elizabeth's
professional caliber joining our team," said Wilkin. "Her business
acumen and vast knowledge of the inner workings of the affiliate-network
relationship make her well-suited to keep CBS and its affiliates at the
forefront of an always-evolving industry."
Tumulty comes from The CW, where she was executive VP of
network distribution, serving as the network's head of distribution and
affiliate relations when it launched in 2006. Tumulty's role grew to include
oversight of affiliate marketing, while she added several key CW Plus Network
responsibilities in 2012.
Prior to joining The CW, Tumulty was senior VP
of affiliate relations and communications for The WB Network.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.