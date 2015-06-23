Tully Takes on GM Post at WVIT Hartford

Susan Tully, VP of news at KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth, has been named president and general manager of WVIT Hartford, the NBC-owned station airing in Hartford-New Haven. She succeeds Ric Harris, who took on the president/GM job at WCAU-WWSI Philadelphia last month, and reports to Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.

“Susan has led the KXAS newsroom through countless news cycles, including deadly tornado outbreaks, the Dallas Ebola crisis and the murder and trial of the American Sniper, with professionalism, tenacity and, above all, a strong commitment to the viewer,” said Staab. “I know she’ll be a great general manager and I am excited to see how she uses her strong talents and abilities to advance NBC Connecticut even further.”

Tully previously was assistant news director at WCAU Philadelphia, and had been managing director at KNSD San Diego.

“WVIT is a strong station with a solid team that is innovative, passionate and gets results,” said Tully. “I’ve long admired their work and am so honored by the opportunity to lead them into the future.”