Tuesday was Fox’s night

Fox won the key adult demographics and total viewers Tuesday night with

Performing as and The O.C.

CBS (Big Brother, Cupid, Judging Amy) and NBC (three episodes of

Frasier, Good Morning Miami, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) tied for first in the

household-ratings race.

CBS was second in the demos and ABC was third with 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter,

Life with Bonnie, According to Jim, Less than Perfect and NYPD

Blue.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: Fox 8

million, CBS 7.3 million, NBC 7 million and ABC 6.7 million.

Adults 18-to 49 (rating/share): Fox 3.4/10, CBS 2.7/8, ABC 2.5/7 and NBC

2.4/7.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.7/4 (household)

with Gilmore Girls and Smallville, while UPN averaged a 2.1/3 with

One on One and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.