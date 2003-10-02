Tuesday Is Rules Day

The second of three final 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter

episodes with the late John Ritter was the most watched program on the six broadcast networks Tuesday night, drawing 15.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research’s fast-affiliate ratings.

The show drove ABC to victory in the key adult demographics for the night and to a second-place finish in households and viewers behind CBS. Rules

was up 15% in household rating from the same week a year ago.

ABC’s comedy block from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. (Rules

, I’m with Her

, According to Jim

and Less than Perfect

) won adults 18-49 and 25-54 each half hour during the block. All but the last half-hour (Perfect

) also won adults 18-34.

Fox’s Major League Baseball playoff game between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves was tied for third in households (with NBC), third among adults 18-49 and 25-54 and tied for second among adults 18-34 (also with NBC). The game was tops among men 25-54.

Fox was hoping that the Cubs’ Cinderella season would give the game a ratings lift, and it probably did, but not a huge one. The fast affiliate household number for the game was a 7.2/11, and researchers estimated that the final rating (due out later Wednesday) will probably be a 7.0/11, up about 6% from Fox’s playoff game a year ago between the Anaheim Angels and New York Yankees (6.6/11).

At 9 p.m., Frasier

and According to Jim

tied for first in total viewers, but Jim

had a two-share-point advantage among adults 18-49.

From 10 p.m.-11 p.m., the older-skewing Judging Amy

won the household and viewer races, while Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

won adults 18-49. The game was second in the demo during the time period and NYPD Blue

was a close third.

The WB Television Network was fifth in households for the night with Gilmore Girls

and One TreeHill

. But UPN had a slight edge over WB among adults 18-34 with One on One,

All of Us

, Rock Me Baby

and The Mullets

.

For the night, the Nielsen fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 11.8 million, ABC 11.7 million, Fox 10.4 million, NBC 10.2 million, WB 3.5 million and UPN 3.1 million.

Adults 18-49: ABC 4.9/13; NBC 4.1/11; Fox 3.9/11; CBS 2.7/7; UPN and WB 1.5/4.