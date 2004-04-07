Tuesday Night Belongs to Fox

An American Idol-fueled Fox easily won Tuesday night’s ratings race. The pop-singer search show pulled a 13.3 rating/22 share (households), considerably outdistancing its competition in the 8-to-9 p.m. time slot.

Idol

’s domination didn’t stop there. The show garnered a 10.6/28 in adults 25-54, a 9.7/29 in adults 18-49, and averaged 8s across most of the other key categories. Lead-out 24 lost about half of the Idol audience, but still lead the pack with 6.7/11.

CBS finished second for the night with Navy NCIS, The Guardian, and Judging Amy. The Guardian, standing in for canceled Century City, nabbed a 6.6/10, 14% better than last week’s Century City. Judging Amy was up 48% week-to-week.

NBC, with Whoopi, Happy Family, Frasier, Scrubs, and Law & Order: SVU, followed with a 6.3/10. Law & Order pulled an 8.8/14 to win the 10-11 p.m. time period.

ABC’s lineup of 8 Simple Rules, I’m With Her, According to Jim, It’s All Relative, and NYPD Blue, finished fourth. The WB was fifth with Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill, followed by UPN with a slate of sitcoms.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: Fox, 16.87 million; CBS, 10.18 million; NBC, 9.08 million; ABC, 7.53 million; The WB, 2.77 million; UPN, 2.25 million.