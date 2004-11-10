Tuesday Is CBS Country

Country music crooners were the main attraction on broadcast television Tuesday night.

CBS strummed and belted its way to another sweeps win Tuesday with big Nielsen numbers for the Country Music Awards. The three-hour award show averaged a night-winning 5.9 rating and 15 share in 18-49s and 18.4 million total viewers.

NBC turned in a second-place performance with a 4.4 rating/11 share in 18-49s and 11.2 million total viewers. A 90-minute edition of reality show The Biggest Loser wasn't, averaging a 4.6 rating in 18-49s and 9.9 million viewers, building steadily each half-hour. Lead-out Scrubs, however, dropped off to a 3.9/9 and 8.9 million viewers.

Law & Order: SVU, the only Law & Order showing growth this season, grabbed a 5.3/14 and 14.3 million viewers at 10-11.

ABC took third for the night with a 3.6/9 for its sitcom lineup, followed by NYPD Blue. The venerable cop drama, in its last season, was a distant third at 10-11 with a 3.7/10 for an episode that could have been christened "Blue Angel," for its spooky return of the Jimmy Smits character, Bobby Simone. Smits, who left the show to become a movie star, is returning to TV with two appearances this week, also making his bow as a continuing character on NBC's West Wing.

Fox’s Apprentice knockoff, The Rebel Billionaire with Virgin mogul Richard Branson (not to be confused with Fox's Apprentice Send-up, My Big Fat Obnoxious Boss), made a modest debut Tuesday night. The two-hour premiere averaged a 2.3/6 and 5.1 million viewers.

The WB’s potent duo of Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill helped the network beat out Fox for fourth place for the night. The WB posted a 2.4/6 and 5.5 million total viewers to Fox's 2.4/6 and 5 million.

UPN trailed with a 1.3/3 and 2.9 million viewers on the night.

