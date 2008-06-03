Tudors Season-Two Finale Posts Big Gains

The second-season ender of Showtime's The Tudors -- when poor Anne Boleyn's head is separated from her body -- posted big gains.

The 9 p.m. telecast was watched by 852,000 viewers, an 83% bump over last season's finale. The combined 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. showings topped 1 million viewers, 59% higher than last season.

Production on the third season of the saga of the oft-marrying King Henry VIII (played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers) begins in a couple of weeks.