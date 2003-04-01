Tucson returns to WB

Greetings from Tucson returns to The WB Television Network's Friday schedule April 4 at

8:30 p.m. EST.

The show completes the network's Friday-night comedy lineup with What I

Like About You at 8 p.m., Tucson at 8:30 p.m.,

Reba at 9 p.m. and Grounded for Life at 9:30 p.m.

Freshman comedies What I Like About You and Tucson are both questionable for renewal next year.

Tucson is executive-produced by Peter Murrieta, Rob

LaZebnick, Howard Klein and David Miner for Big Ticket

Television.