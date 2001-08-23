Tucker takes Litton anchor post
Bill Tucker has been named anchor and managing editor for Litton's syndicated series BusinessWeek TV.
Tucker worked at CNN for 18 years covering business news as both a reporter and anchor and most recently was a reporter/anchor on Tech TV.
The series currently airs in syndication as MoneyTalks and is being re-launched this fall as BusinessWeek TV with Tucker and Jill Bennett, the show's current co-host. - Joe Schlosser
