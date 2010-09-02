Tucker Named WBNS News Director

Elbert Tucker has been named news director at WBNS Columbus. He comes from WKRC Cincinnati and starts in Columbus Sept. 20.

WBNS is part of Dispatch Broadcast Group and airs in DMA No. 34.

Tucker began his career at WTVC Chattanooga before moving to WBRC Birmingham and then WKRC.

"We take the term Central Ohio's News Leader very seriously and used this as the benchmark for each candidate for director of news," said WBNS President/General Manager Tom Griesdorn. "Elbert is a proven leader with the journalistic integrity and commitment to community that is a perfect fit for WBNS-10TV. His knowledge of news and of Ohio made him the natural choice to lead the 10TV News HD team."

The move was previously reported in Rick Gevers' Newsletter.

Tucker replaces John Cardenas, who was promoted to vice president and general manager of fellow Dispatch station WTHR Indianapolis following the death of then-GM Jim Tellus.

"I've been extremely blessed to work at a legacy television station for almost 20 years," Tucker said. "In this new opportunity with 10TV News HD, I saw an opportunity to take my path in local news to the next level. The staff and reputation at WBNS are second to none and I can't express how thrilled I am to lead such an excellent group of people."