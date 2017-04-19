Tucker Carlson to Take O'Reilly's 8 p.m. Time Slot

With top-rated Bill O'Reilly leaving Fox News Channel amid a series of sexual harassment allegations, the network announced that Tucker Carlson will be shifted to O'Reilly's 8 p.m. time slot, effective April 24.



The network said that its show The Five will move into the 9 p.m. time slot, where Carlson had replaced Megyn Kelly, who left Fox News to join NBC News.



The O'Reilly Factor will continue for the remainder of this week with guest host Dana Perino Wednesday and Thursday night and Greg Gutfeld on Friday night.



Fox News made other programming announcements.



A one-hour pogram hosted by Eric Bolling will debut on May 1. During next week, Special Report with Bret Baier will run from 5 to 7 p.m.



The Story with Martha MacCallum will also debut on May 1. MacCallum will continue anchoring The First 100 Days through April 28 in that time slot.



Hannity will continue to run at 10 p.m.



(Photo via Gage Skidmore's Flickr. Image taken on January 5, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)

