Tube Picks Up Cablevision Systems

Digital music network The Tube, which is carried on local broadcasters' secondary digital channels and via cable, is launching on three major Cablevision systems, bringing the network's distribution to 13 million homes.



Cablevision has added The Tube in New York, Philadelphia and Hartford-area systems. Tribune Broadcasting's WPIX New York, WPHL Philadelphia and WTXX Hartford all carry The Tube as a multicast service over digital broadcast, which can be viewed by households with a digital tuner-enabled TV and now also on digital cable.



The Tube is also carried on digital cable in select markets by several other cable operators, including Time Warner Cable and Comcast. In recent weeks, the network has launched on cable systems in major markets including Denver, Los Angeles, and Miami.



The Tube has carriage deals with station groups including Raycom Media, Tribune, and Sinclair Broadcasting. The network plays mostly music videos from classic and contemporary artists.

