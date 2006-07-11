The Tube Extends Its Raycom Reach

The Tube Music Network, a digital multicast music network, is expanding its distribution on Raycom Media-owned stations.



The music-video channel is launching on 13 stations recently acquired by Raycom from Liberty Corp., including the Louisville, Ky., Montgomery, Ala.; and Evansville, Ind., markets.



Raycom is already broadcasting The Tube on most of its other stations on a secondary digital channel. Tribune Broadcasting and Sinclair Broadcast Group have also signed on for the service. The channel can be viewed on TVs with digital tuners and, in some markets, on digital cable.



“As the first station group to make a commitment to carry The Tube back in April of 2005, we have witnessed a surge in viewer loyalty centered around this exciting new digital network," Raycom Media President Paul McTear said in a statement. "As the Liberty stations join the Raycom family of stations, we are continuing our huge support of this network by expanding The Tube’s reach to these new markets.”