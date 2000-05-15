AT & Ts merger with MediaOne Corp. may be approved "within a matter of days," FCC Chairman William Kennard said last week.
AT & T's merger with MediaOne Corp. may be approved "within a matter of days," FCC Chairman William Kennard said last week. The merger was removed from the agency's May meeting agenda, which is being held today.
