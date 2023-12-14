Truthset Data Collective Names Kevin Dean General Manager

Data verifying service Truthset said it appointed Kevin Dean as general manager of its Data Collective.

The Data Collective, launched at the end of 2022, is a platform populated by 20 companies that provides independent benchmarks to measure the accuracy of consumer and identity data.

Dean had been chief strategy officer at AnalyticsIQ. Before that he was chief operating officer at Infutor Data Solutions, which was purchases by Verisk, a TransUnion company.

In his new job, Dean will aim to unit leading data providers and spearhead initiatives to create a more sustainable industry through collaboration.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with Kevin’s background, knowledge and expertise on the

Truthset Data Collective team,” said Scott McKinley, CEO of Truthset. “Kevin has dedicated his career to bringing accuracy to the data industry at large, which not only drives efficiencies for marketers and content owners, but better experiences for consumers. We share the same mission here at Truthset, and are looking forward to driving the next evolution of the industry together.”

Earlier in his career, Dean was president and general manager of targeting for Experian in North America and spent more than 10 years as VP of product management at Equifax.

“Data is the lifeblood of the marketing and advertising world, but historically, the industry has

largely been focused on scale,” said Dean. “The Data Collective is uniting leaders to uplevel the entire industry by establishing trusted metrics to transact on, which are centered around

validated data to ensure better ROI. I’m excited to be here to help drive a change for the better within this industry.”