Trump Settles Suit Against Univision

Presidential candidate Donald Trump settled his lawsuit against Univision Communications.

The $500 million suit arose after Univision dropped plans to carry the Miss USA Pageant, then owned by Trump, because of comments Trump made about Hispanic immigrants.

"I have known Univision's President and CEO, Randy Falco, for more than 20 years and I'm glad we are able to put these differences behind us," Trump said.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Trump last June made statements calling Mexican immigrants criminals and rapists. Those statement were branded racist and Univision said it would end its business relationship with the Trump Organization, which owned 50% of the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

Trump had several testy encounters with Univision anchor Jorge Ramos, who vigorously questioned Trump at campaign events and was removed by Trump's security detail from at least one press conference.

Trump, who was just beginning his candidacy, accused Univision of attempting to suppress his First Amendment rights. He also said that Univision was required to broadcast the pageant live as part of his rights.

The pageant was also dropped by NBC, where Trump had hosted Celebrity Apprentice. NBC was also a part owner of Miss Universe and sold its stake to Trump. (The reality show hosting job went to Arnold Schwarzenegger.)

Trump sold the Miss Universe Organization to talent agency WME-IMG in September.

The Miss USA Pageant aired on the Reelz cable network, and attracted just 925,000 viewers, down from the 5.6 million people who watched on NBC in 2014.