Trump Satirist Sarah Cooper Gets Netflix Special

YouTube standout Sarah Cooper will star in a Netflix special that premieres this fall. Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine is “a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class and other light subjects,” according to Netflix. Guests will participate in interviews and sketches.

Cooper shot to fame sharing clips of her lip syncing to statements made by President Trump. She has 2.1 million followers on Twitter and 282,000 on YouTube.

Natasha Lyonne directs the special and Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Lyonne executive produce through their production company Animal Pictures, alongside Cooper and Paula Pell. Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment and Dan Powell of Irony Point are also executive producers.

Cooper was a correspondent on the CBS All Access pilot Old News. She authored the books 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.