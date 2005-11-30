Trump To Fire on West Coast

NBC is picking up The Apprentice…and moving it to southern California. The network announced Tuesday the show has been picked up for a sixth cycle, which will be based outside of New York City for the first time.

Donald Trump will return to the boardroom, and executive produce along with Mark Burnett and Jay Bienstock. NBC has started casting for the new season.

The current season will finish on Dec. 15 with a live, two-hour finale from Lincoln Center. NBC has already said that it will not bring back the Martha Stewart spin-off of the show.