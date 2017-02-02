Trump Continues Mockery of Schwarzenegger ‘Apprentice’ Ratings

Continuing a public feud with Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger, President Donald Trump used a speech at this morning’s National Prayer Breakfast, a Washington ritual dating back several decades, to take another jab at the show’s ratings.

After an introduction by the show’s creator, Mark Burnett, the president went off script and began his remarks to the gathering of religious leaders to rip Schwarzenegger. The decision was made, he recalled, to bring in a “big, big movie star” to replace him as the show’s host as he got set to run for office. “We know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It has been a disaster.” He added, in an attempt at a joke given the occasion, “I want to just pray for Arnold… for those ratings.”

Schwarzenegger quickly responded with a video on Twitter. "Hey Donald,” he said. “I have a great idea. Why don't we switch jobs? You take over TV, cause you're such an expert in ratings. And I take over your job, so that people can finally sleep comfortably again.”