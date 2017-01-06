Trump Dumps on Schwarzenegger Over 'Apprentice'

President-elect Donald Trump took time off from assembling a cabinet and taking over the most powerful post in the free world to slam the latest, Trump-less, iteration of his NBC reality show, the one on which he still has a production credit.

"Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got 'swamped' (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” Trump tweeted, his preferred form of communication. “So much for....being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary."

The Jan. 2 premiere of The Celebrity Apprentice, with Schwarzenegger hosting, earned a 1.3, behind ABC reality show The Bachelor at a 1.8. Apprentice’s season debut two years ago scored a 2.0.