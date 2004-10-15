A True Rescue

At least one part of last week’s finale of FX’s Rescue Me was based on strange but true events.

In the show, which aired last Wednesday, an obese woman dies in her New York apartment. Because she hasn’t gotten up for so long, her corpse is literally melded into the couch. In the episode, the firefighters hoist her and the couch out the window using a crane, and it’s no little effort.

Last summer, emergency workers in Florida faced a similar tragic situation when they literally had to remove the front wall of a house in order to get a 4' 10", 480-pound woman and her couch out of the house. In the true story, the woman died on the operating table when surgeons tried to extract her flesh from the sofa.