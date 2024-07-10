‘True Crime News’ Sold in 98% of U.S. Ahead of Sept. 9 Premiere

True Crime News, Warner Bros.’s new daily syndicated crime show, has been cleared in 98% of the country ahead of its September 9 debut, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures said Wednesday.

True Crime News will launch on the Fox-owned stations in top markets New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and elsewhere. It also will air on stations owned by Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair, Hearst TV, CBS Stations, Scripps, Tegna, Sunbeam Television, Sinclair, Graham Media Group, Bahakel Communications, Mission Broadcasting, Lockwood Broadcast Group, Block Communications, Allen Media Group, Standard Media Group and Winston Broacasting Network.

Journalist Albert Lewitinn has been named True Crime News showrunner and executive producer, joining executive producers Jeremy Spiegel and Theresa Coffino, who also oversee Warner Bros.’ entertainment news program Extra. Lewitinn has overseen news networks and newsrooms, working for such organizations as CBS News 24/7, ABC, CNN and CNBC.

“I am eager to lead this exceptional team in crafting a groundbreaking program that will redefine true-crime journalism with real-time news reporting. As a daily show, we will bridge the gap between local-crime coverage and crimes of national interest, not only spotlighting true crimes in today’s headlines, but also delving into murder, mysteries, scams, frauds, and con artists,” Lewitinn said in a statement. “We will shed a light on each case in a compelling way that sparks conversation and allows viewers to feel invested in real mysteries unfolding before them each day.”

Ana Garcia, who also hosts True Crime News: The Podcast, is the show’s host. She is joined by senior staff and investigative journalists who previously worked for ABC News, CBS News, CNN and Vice.

True Crime News will produce 52 weeks of original programming — in some cases in partnership with its affiliates’ newsrooms — including breaking crime news, developing stories, murder mysteries, cold cases, missing persons, fugitives and scams. The show will also take advantage of its established digital presence, which has racked up more than 3 billion views, and of its podcast, which has been downloaded more than 30 million times annually.