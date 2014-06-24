‘True Blood’ Returns to 4 Million Viewers for Final Season

HBO returned True Blood on Sunday for its seventh and final season to 4 million viewers for its 9 p.m. premiere, down 11% from last season’s premiere audience.

Added replays however—HBO drew an additional 1.8 million across replays at 10 p.m., 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.—pushed True Blood’s cumulative total to 5.8 million viewers, up 4% from last year, which only had one replay.

Next week, new series The Leftovers joins HBO’s lineup, airing out of True Blood at 10 p.m., as well as the Beyonce concert series X10 at 8:55 p.m.