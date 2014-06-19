HBO to Air Beyonce Concert Segments

HBO will air a series of segments from Beyonce’s just-completed “Mrs. Carter” World Tour.

The 10-part series, Beyonce: X10, will consist of four-minute segments that will air at 8:55 p.m., leading into new episodes of True Blood’s seventh and final season, beginning June 29. True Blood returns June 22.

HBO had previously aired a documentary on Beyonce – who also directed -- last year called Life Is But a Dream.