Troubling precedent
Some cable companies are worried that any open-access conditions the FCC or FTC impose on AOL-Time Warner could be transferred to others. "Regulators need to know that AOL-Time Warner is a unique situation," said one lobbyist, noting that the merged entity will own both a massive distribution pipe and tons of content. Cable lobbyists say they haven't officially expressed their concerns to the FCC, but they definitely are keeping tabs on the situation.
