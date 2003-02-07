Troubled net stations win DTV reprieves

Eight big network owned-and-operated stations and affiliates long-plagued by

zoning and technical problems were given another six-month extension Thursday to

launch digital-TV service.

The stations were among nine big-market, big network stations given

extensions to construct digital facilities six months ago.

Of those, the only one to make it on the air was CBS owned KTVT(TV) Fort

Worth, Texas.

The FCC said continued delays that were "unforeseeable and beyond their

control" warranted extensions for Denver stations ABC affiliate KMGH-TV, CBS

O&O KCNC-TV and NBC affiliate KUSA-TV. Also: Chicago CBS O&O WBBM-TV;

New Britain, Conn., NBC O&O WVIT(TV); Fox affiliate WTIC-TV and CBS

affiliate WFSB-TV, both Hartford, Conn.; and Miami NBC O&O WTVJ(TV).

Affiliates and O&Os of the four major networks in the top 30 markets were

required to be broadcasting digital TV by November 1999 unless they received FCC

waivers.