Troubled net stations win DTV reprieves
Eight big network owned-and-operated stations and affiliates long-plagued by
zoning and technical problems were given another six-month extension Thursday to
launch digital-TV service.
The stations were among nine big-market, big network stations given
extensions to construct digital facilities six months ago.
Of those, the only one to make it on the air was CBS owned KTVT(TV) Fort
Worth, Texas.
The FCC said continued delays that were "unforeseeable and beyond their
control" warranted extensions for Denver stations ABC affiliate KMGH-TV, CBS
O&O KCNC-TV and NBC affiliate KUSA-TV. Also: Chicago CBS O&O WBBM-TV;
New Britain, Conn., NBC O&O WVIT(TV); Fox affiliate WTIC-TV and CBS
affiliate WFSB-TV, both Hartford, Conn.; and Miami NBC O&O WTVJ(TV).
Affiliates and O&Os of the four major networks in the top 30 markets were
required to be broadcasting digital TV by November 1999 unless they received FCC
waivers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.