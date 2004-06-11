Troubled Kimmel Gets Some Help

ABC's head of reality, Andrea Wong, has been named executive vice president of alternative programming, specials and late-night.

Previously, Wong was senior vice president of alternative series and specials. The promotion adds late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, to her portfolio.

Wong's appointment came just one day after ABC pulled the Kimmel show on June 9 for disparaging remarks he made about the city of Detroit, whose pro basketball team, the Detroit Pistons, is playing the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA finals.



In a game 2 half-time interview with ABC Sports' Mike Tirico, Kimmel said, "They're going to burn the city of Detroit down if the Pistons win and it's not worth it." Kimmel made additional disparaging remarks in his canceled Wednesday broadcast.



The AP quoted Grace Gilchrist, general manager of Scripps-owned WXYZ-TV Detroit as saying, "we were shocked and we thought it was uncalled for." Kimmel later issued an apology.This fall, Wong has The Benefactor and Wife Swap coming to ABC. She also will be charged with boosting the ratings for Jimmy Kimmel, which hasn't been doing as well as the network would like. Wong joined ABC in August 1993 as a researcher on ABC News' Prime Time Live.

