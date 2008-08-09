'Trivial Pursuit' Picks a Host
Christopher Knight, known to millions of aging TV viewers as Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch, was named host of Debmar-Mercury's new game show, Trivial Pursuit: America Plays. The show premieres in national syndication Mon. Sept. 22. The game show is produced by Wheeler-Sussman Productions and distributed by Debmar-Mercury.
