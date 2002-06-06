Tristani wins shot at Domenici

Former Federal Communications Commission member Gloria Tristani will try to

unseat U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici (R-N.M.) after winning New Mexico's Democratic primary

Tuesday.

Tristani, whose grandfather was a senator from New Mexico, bested Santa Fe

lawyer Francesca Lobato with 78 percent of the vote.

Tristani has blasted the five-term Republican for a willingness to "dip into"

Social Security.