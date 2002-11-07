Tristani trounced
Former Democratic Federal Communications Commission member Gloria Tristani
was soundly defeated in her bid for a New Mexico Senate seat by Republican
incumbent Pete Domenici, 66 percent to 34 percent, according to CNN.com's
(http://www.cnn.com/) race-by-race returns.
Calling hers a 'spirited, issue-based, grassroots campaign,' Tristani opined
that her opponent 'opted to hide behind a multimillion-dollar advertising blitz,
scripted appearances and the entrenched power of incumbency.'
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.