Tristani trounced

Former Democratic Federal Communications Commission member Gloria Tristani

was soundly defeated in her bid for a New Mexico Senate seat by Republican

incumbent Pete Domenici, 66 percent to 34 percent, according to CNN.com's

(http://www.cnn.com/) race-by-race returns.

Calling hers a 'spirited, issue-based, grassroots campaign,' Tristani opined

that her opponent 'opted to hide behind a multimillion-dollar advertising blitz,

scripted appearances and the entrenched power of incumbency.'