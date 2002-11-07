Trending

Tristani trounced

By

Former Democratic Federal Communications Commission member Gloria Tristani
was soundly defeated in her bid for a New Mexico Senate seat by Republican
incumbent Pete Domenici, 66 percent to 34 percent, according to CNN.com's
(http://www.cnn.com/) race-by-race returns.

Calling hers a 'spirited, issue-based, grassroots campaign,' Tristani opined
that her opponent 'opted to hide behind a multimillion-dollar advertising blitz,
scripted appearances and the entrenched power of incumbency.'