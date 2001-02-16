Tristani to seek elected post

Democratic FCC Commissioner Gloria Tristani has told the Albuquerque Tribune she plans to leave her post by the end of 2001 so she can seek elected office.

Tristani, whose FCC terms ends 2003, said she has not decided whether to run for a U.S. Senate seat against New Mexico's incumbent Republican Pete Domenici, the state governorship or for the Albuquerque congressional seat now held by Heather Wilson. Her departure would clear the way for President Bush to named four new commissioners during his first year in office. - Bill McConnell