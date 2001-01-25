Tristani objects to rushed rulings

FCC Commissioner Gloria Tristani objected to the rush of eleventh hour decisions the commission cranked out last week just before FCC Chairman William Kennard left the post, Bloomberg reports.

Reacting to the FCC's dual carriage opinion, Tristani, a Democrat, said, "We would have benefited from a more deliberative approach than rushing the order out the door at the end of this administration. I hope in any futuree proceedings, that reflective deliberation rather than student-like creamming characterizes our processes."

The FCC said broadcasters have a difficult case in seeking "must-carry" requirements for cable operators to carry two signals in a given market. It was one of more than a dozen actions the FCC took before Kennard's departure.