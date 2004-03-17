Tristani Joins United Church of Christ

Former Federal Communications Commission member Gloria Tristani has been named managing director of the office of communications of the United Church of Christ.

As such, she will run its Washington lobby, the first full-time Washington presence for the group in almost a decade, according to Rev. Robert Chase, executive director.

The group has been weighing in on communications issues since the 1960's, when it helped establish the public's standing in FCC proceedings after it petitioned the FCC to revoke a station license for racist practices. "This is an important opportunity for me to continue keeping the public’s agenda in front of the Federal Communications Commission, Congress and other key bodies," Tristani said.

