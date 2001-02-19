Tristani hits Indecency dismissal

Commissioner Gloria Tristani has taken issue with the enforcement bureau's dismissal of an indecency complaint against KLOU(FM) St. Louis, and suggested it was symptomatic of a bigger problem. In a statement, Tristani, who as the commission's V-chip czar is especially attuned to indecency issues, said the bureau was wrong in "failing to seek additional facts from the broadcaster," and went on to criticize the commission for lax enforcement. "The commission appears averse to indecency cases and has erected so many barriers enforcement has become virtually nonexistent."