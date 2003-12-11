Trista Helps ABC to Wednesday Ratings Win

ABC cruised to ratings victory Wednesday night behind the two-hour special, Trista and Ryan’s Wedding. The show averaged 17.1 million viewers over the two hours and peaked from 10 to 10:30 p.m. with 19.4 million viewers. ABC easily won adults 18-49 as well as households and viewers.

Fox was second in the 18-49 demo with the Billboard Music Awards. NBC was second households and viewers and third in 18-49 with Ed and back-to-back Law & Order repeats. CBS was fourth in households and demos with 60 Minutes II, King of Queens, Becker and 48 Hours. The WB was fifth with Smallville and Angel and UPN was sixth with Enterprise and Jake 2.0.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: ABC, 14.8 million; NBC, 11.9 million; Fox, 9.9 million; CBS, 8.2 million; WB, 3.2 million; UPN, 1.7 million. Adults 18-49: ABC, 6.1 rating/16 share; Fox, 4.6/12; NBC, 3.9/10; CBS, 2.1/6; WB, 1.3/3; UPN, 0.5/1.