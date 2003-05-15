Triopolies must clear test of 18 TV voices

More details are eking out of the Federal Communications Commission regarding

chairman Michael Powell's plan to reshape the media landscape.

Three-station TV "triopolies" would be permitted in markets with 18

separately controlled stations.

As reported Thursday, the new rule would permit triopolies in the nation's

five largest markets, although San Francisco-San Jose, Calif., appeared to replace Houston

under the 18-voice standard.

The provision is a big win for NBC, which is under orders to sell KWHY-TV Los

Angeles, one of three outlets it owns in the city.

Cross-ownership of local newspapers and TV stations would be permitted in

markets with four separately controlled stations, translating to roughly the

country's largest 150 markets.

That standard is more relaxed than the six-station test reported Thursday.

The four-station requirement was added at the late stages of drafting in

order to mollify commissioner Kevin Martin, who has impatiently pushed the

commission to lift the 1970s-era ban on local ownership of both broadcast and

newspaper outlets.

For TV duopolies, the previously reported six-station test remains the

standard.

Powell did not give any indication Thursday that he

would grant Democratic commissioners' request to delay the scheduled June 2 vote

by one month.

Heavy lobbying over the duopoly test continues, with the National Association

of Broadcasters trying to eliminate a provision barring deals between any of a

market's four top-rated stations.