Trio of Women Take Charge at Gray's Alaska Stations

Gray Television has appointed three women to head its TV stations in Alaska, the most man-heavy state in the country.

In Anchorage, Nancy Johnson will head KTUU, the group’s NBC affiliate, and MyNetwork affiliate KYES as the stations’ general manager. Johnson has been with KTUU since 1981, most recently as general sales manager. She succeeds Andy MacLeod, who is leaving to run a content development startup.

Chris Fry has been named general manager of Gray’s Fairbanks stations—NBC affiliate KTVF, CBS affiliate KXD and Fox affiliate KFXF. She has been general manager of KFXF and KXD since 2006, which Gray formally acquired along with KTVF in mid-January.

Meanwhile, DeeDee Caciari is now station manager and general sales manager of the three Fairbanks affiliates. She most recently was KTVF’s general manager and general sales manager.