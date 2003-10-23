Trio Unveils Originals

Pop-culture cable channel Trio unwrapped its latest batch of original programs Wednesday, including several original documentaries and a new series.

Original documentary The Awards Show Awards Show

, narrated by actress Tatum O’Neal and coming Dec. 7, will take a cheeky look at the awards-show industry and the hundreds of different awards shows.

Keeping with the awards theme, Trio will air documentaries and specials on contests like Pumping Iron II

, about female bodybuilding competitions, and the 2003 Westminister Kennel Club Dog Show

, which is a popular show on sister channel USA Network.

Trio, which counts 20 million subscribers, is part of Vivendi Universal Entertainment’s television group and, presuming the NBC-VUE deal goes through, it will soon have a new corporate parent.

In January, Trio will debut its third original series, Parking Lot

, playing off 1980s cult film Heavy Metal Parking Lot

. The six-part, documentary-style series will drop in on fans taking in bands ranging from Phish to Cher to the Dixie Chicks.

Other programming plans include an irreverent year-end special, White Noise: The Pop Culture Roundup Year End Special

, airing Dec. 18, looking back at the year’s most overreported and overhyped events (remember Gigli

?).

There are more serious subjects, as well. Documentary Journalists: Killed in the Line of Fire,

narrated by Cable News Network anchor Anderson Cooper, will probe the journalists killed between former Wall Street Journal

reporter Daniel Pearl’s death in January 2002 and former NBC anchor David Bloom’s death in Iraq this past April.

Journalists premieres Nov. 25 along with an acquired documentary, The Road to Kabul

, recounting free-lance journalists experiences in Afghanistan when its capital, Kabul, fell to American forces.

