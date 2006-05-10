Trio Retools For Web

Trio, the quirky pop-culture cable channel yanked from TV for a new life in broadband, will re-launch online this summer with a focus on music and documentaries. The channel, beloved by a passionate but small group of viewers on TV, will relaunch fully this summer as TrioTV.com, focusing heavily on music videos and documentary programming.

The new site will have a “sharper editorial focus” than the TV network had, according to Lauren Zalaznick, President of Bravo, which now houses the Trio brand.

Trio, Zalaznick says, stood for various things in the minds of its fans when it was on TV – among them cancelled TV shows, gay-focused content, and music. As part of transitioning Trio to broadband, the cancelled TV shows and gay-focused content will now each get broadband sites of their own, both housed on the Bravo mothership site.

On May 23, Bravo will launch BrilliantButCancelled.com, a broadband site inspired by the Trio show of the same name.

The site will stream episodes of shows cancelled early in their TV runs, including The Jake Effect, EZ Streets and Johnny Staccato. Bravo will support the broadband launch May 25 by following the site’s debut with episodes of The Jake Effect – cancelled, incidentally, by NBC (NBC Universal owns Trio). Additionally, BrilliantButCancelled.com video will be available on iTunes and will be released by Universal Studios Home Entertainment on DVD.

Following that, Bravo will launch gay-focused broadband site OUTzoneTV.com June 1. The channel, which comes out of a partnership with PlanetOut Inc., is inspired by the OUTzone, a block of programming Trio ran on TV.

The site will include streaming video of gay-themed episodes of Trio and Bravo series, including Bravo’s Queer Eye, original gay-focused web series, and series from the UK. It will also house microsites for cancelled Bravo series Manhunt and Boy Meets Boy, along with news, a “gay of the day” section, a community section, and celebrity blogs.

All three new Bravo sites – and all of the video they contain – will be accessible through Bravo’s main web site, which will relaunch June 6 to include a refreshed layout, heavy on 3D graphics, and a new broadband video player.

