Trio Philly buy pays off
Arts digi-net Trio grabbed strong ratings for its Dec. 14 broadcast sneak peak
in Philadelphia.
Trio's 90-minute time buy on Fox's Philadelphia affiliate, WTXF, averaged a 1.0
rating, beating out the local NBC station, which averaged a 0.7, and
matching the ABC station's ratings.
Trio treated Philadelphia viewers to two original specials -- a documentary on
pitching TV shows titled Perfect Pitch and a second documentary
Brilliant, but Cancelled, on acclaimed but short-lived TV
programs.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.