Trio Philly buy pays off

Arts digi-net Trio grabbed strong ratings for its Dec. 14 broadcast sneak peak

in Philadelphia.

Trio's 90-minute time buy on Fox's Philadelphia affiliate, WTXF, averaged a 1.0

rating, beating out the local NBC station, which averaged a 0.7, and

matching the ABC station's ratings.

Trio treated Philadelphia viewers to two original specials -- a documentary on

pitching TV shows titled Perfect Pitch and a second documentary

Brilliant, but Cancelled, on acclaimed but short-lived TV

programs.