Trio knows "The Score"

Arts net Trio kicks off production this week on a new four-part series on

creating musical scores for movies.

The Score is co-produced by music producer Phil Ramone and TV producer

Norman Lear.

The one-hour specials will air on Sundays, beginning March 3.

Ramone, who will also host the series, will be expected to feature some of

the following notable directors and composers: Rob Reiner, Sydney Pollack,

Taylor Hackford, Danny Elfman, James Newton-Howard, David Grusin and Alan and

Marilyn Bergman.