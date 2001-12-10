Trio knows "The Score"
Arts net Trio kicks off production this week on a new four-part series on
creating musical scores for movies.
The Score is co-produced by music producer Phil Ramone and TV producer
Norman Lear.
The one-hour specials will air on Sundays, beginning March 3.
Ramone, who will also host the series, will be expected to feature some of
the following notable directors and composers: Rob Reiner, Sydney Pollack,
Taylor Hackford, Danny Elfman, James Newton-Howard, David Grusin and Alan and
Marilyn Bergman.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.