Trio cops Car Man

Trio, USA Networks' new popular arts digital channel, has picked up the broadcast premiere rights to The Car Man, a re-staging of the classic opera Carmen.

Set to debut sometime this fall on Trio, The Car Man, revolving around a small midwestern town instead of Carmen's 19th Century Spain setting, is currently a hit on London's theatre circuit. In more acquisitions, Trio will broadcast 10 hours of The 2001 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, the most comprehensive coverage ever of the event. Scheduled performers for this year's festival, running on Trio over this year's Labor Day weekend, include Fats Domino, Paul Simon, Lucinda Williams, B.B. King and Van Morrison. - Susanne Ault