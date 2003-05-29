Trio: Bruce conviction ought to go

Pop-culture TV network Trio is pushing a petition for a posthumous pardon

(say that three times fast) of comedian Lenny Bruce.

The irreverent, angry, scatalogical and often brilliant Bruce was convicted

on obscenity charges for a 1964 performance at New York nightclub Café Au Go Go.

His appeal of the conviction was thrown out on procedural grounds (Bruce had

a comedian for a lawyer, himself).

The push coincides with the June 2 premiere on Trio of Lenny Bruce:

Uncensored.

The pardon is being spearheaded by Ronald Collins and David Skover,

co-authors of The Trials of Lenny Bruce.

They have submitted a petition to overturn the

conviction, and Trio viewers can register heir support for the petition

beginning June 2 at www.triotv.com

.

Attorney of record for the Lenny Bruce Pardon Petition is veteran First

Amendment attorney Robert Corn-Revere.

"We're pleased to have Trio's support in seeking the

posthumous pardon of Lenny Bruce's obscenity conviction," Corn-Revere said in a

prepared statement.