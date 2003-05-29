Trio: Bruce conviction ought to go
Pop-culture TV network Trio is pushing a petition for a posthumous pardon
(say that three times fast) of comedian Lenny Bruce.
The irreverent, angry, scatalogical and often brilliant Bruce was convicted
on obscenity charges for a 1964 performance at New York nightclub Café Au Go Go.
His appeal of the conviction was thrown out on procedural grounds (Bruce had
a comedian for a lawyer, himself).
The push coincides with the June 2 premiere on Trio of Lenny Bruce:
Uncensored.
The pardon is being spearheaded by Ronald Collins and David Skover,
co-authors of The Trials of Lenny Bruce.
They have submitted a petition to overturn the
conviction, and Trio viewers can register heir support for the petition
beginning June 2 at www.triotv.com
.
Attorney of record for the Lenny Bruce Pardon Petition is veteran First
Amendment attorney Robert Corn-Revere.
"We're pleased to have Trio's support in seeking the
posthumous pardon of Lenny Bruce's obscenity conviction," Corn-Revere said in a
prepared statement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.