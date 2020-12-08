Trilith Studios Taps Barry Williams as Virtual Creative Director

Trilith Studios in Atlanta said it named Barry Williams as its first creative director for virtual production.

Trilith is home to films and TV shows including Avengers: Endgame, Zombieland, Double Tap and The Moon and Me.

Barry Williams (Image credit: Trilith Studios)

Williams joins Trilith from startup Kefi, where he was chief creative officer and creative director. Before that, he spent 15 years at George Lucas’ Industrial Light & Magic, where he worked on projects including The Avengers and Star Trek Into the Darkness.

“We’re in a new era of filmmaking, when emerging technologies are promising to free filmmakers from the physical constraints of production and give them user-friendly ways to seamlessly translate their imaginations to the screen,” said Frank Patterson, president and CEO of Trilith Studios. “Barry has a career at the forefront of virtual production technologies, and we are excited to have him now lead Trilith in making these innovative tools available to the greatest storytellers in the world.”

Williams will help Trilith develop virtual production tools to create dynamic LED walls, game-engine driven 360-degree environments and programming that integrates digital elements, characters and worlds in real time.

“I’m looking forward to leading Trilith in the next stage of our industry’s tech evolution. The Trilith team is motivated to take virtual production to new heights that far surpass what we’re seeing in the industry today,” said Williams. “We’re eager to spearhead several first-to-market solutions that will enable visionaries to bring their art to life in new ways.”