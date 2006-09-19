A "Trifecta" Win for Fox?

Fox Tuesday was touting what it called its 'trifecta' win in the network ratings races.

With the new season starting in earnest Monday, Fox was pointing out that it was adding the 52-week calendar year and summer-season wins to its season victor in the key 18-49 demo.

Fox averaged a 2.4 rating/8 share over the summer, according to the network, just edging out NBC, with a 2.3/7.

For the "calendar season," Fox was also tops in 18-49's with a 3.6/10. ABC was second with a 3.3/9.

Fox won the season, Sept. 19, 2005-May 24, 2006, with a 4.1 rating /11 share in the demo, edging out ABC’s 4.0/11.