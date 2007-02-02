Trifecta Clears UFC on Most MyNetworkTV Stations
By Jim Benson
Trifecta Entertainment has cleared its first-run fall show UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Wired on nine of the 10 MyNetworkTV duopoly outlets—minus Chicago—that are owned by Fox.
The news comes a day after MNT announced that it would install International Fight League’s Total Impact in primetime on Mondays starting in March. Fox Sports Network will also carry it outside of MNT’s 8-10 p.m. Eastern window.
Both Trifectra and MNT have jumped on the mixed martial arts bandwagon, which is popular on pay-per-view.
