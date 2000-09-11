Trickle up theory
Those workaholic cops over at NYPD Blue are affecting the show's director and producer Steve DePaul. On weekends, he's executive producer of Digital Duo, a sort of Siskel & Ebert-do-computer-products-series on public television stations.
So how's all this going?
"Very poorly," laughs DePaul. "But I have a real great production team for Digital Duo (Massachusetts-based Z Media), who pull a lot of the weight."
Co-creating the series with Dennis Allen, DePaul launched Digital Duo because "so many people have computers, but they aren't sure what they're buying. I read ads and still have to scratch my head."
