Tributes.com Makes Nationwide Push

Online local and national obituary news and tribute site Tributes.com is now powering obituary classifieds for the online properties of more than 50 TV and radio stations across the country, the company announced Monday (Nov. 30).

In less than a year, Tributes has attracted broadcast partners like Raycom Media, Local TV LLC, LIN TV, CBS Television Stations Group and CBC New Media Group to establish new obituary sections on their station web sites, powered by Tributes.com.

Tribute's push to offer customized and localized obituary platforms for station web sites is allowing broadcast media to make inroads into the obit classified market, which has been dominated by print media for generations. The company integrates its obits with stations' market-specific search forms and navigation. Broadcast partners have monetized the section with advertising and sponsorships both on air and online.

"Through our co-branding efforts, we have been able to build tremendous value for both our media partners as well as our funeral home partners," said Tributes.com President Elaine Haney. "We bring trusted brands together in local markets across the country and help them create partnerships which drive new business for each while simultaneously helping garner increased support for families when they need it the most."