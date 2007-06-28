Tributes to Princess Diana to Air This Weekend

This weekend provides a glimpse of the memorials and tributes to come as the tenth anniversary of Princess Diana's death draws near. Both VH1 and WE tv will broadcast events honoring Diana's life and memory, with promises of further programming as the August 31 anniversary approaches.

WE tv begins with an hour-long look at the Princess' iconic style in Diana's Dresses set to air on Friday June 29 at 8pm/7c. A second show, Diana: Queen of Hearts respectfully chronicles her life from childhood to celebrity and will air on Sunday July 1 at 12pm/1c.

Also on Sunday, VH1 chimes in with a complete 6-hour broadcast of the "Concert for Diana," live at London's Wembley Stadium. VH1 partners with Doubleclick to advertise throughout the day with a live stream banner on MSN.com sites. The media will come from VH1.com's simultaneous streaming of the concert online. Featuring performers from P. Diddy to Andrea Bocelli to the English National Ballet, "Concert for Diana" will begin at 11am EST.